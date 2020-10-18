Suraj Venjaramoodu And Nimisha Sajayan To Share The Screen Again!

Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan, the supremely talented actors made a mark with their amazing onscreen chemistry, in the National award-winning movie Thondimuthalum Drikshakshiyum. The duo's performances as the inter-caste couple were highly appreciated by both the audiences and critics. Reportedly, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan are now all set to share the screen again.

According to the believable sources, Suraj and Nimisha will play the lead roles in the next directorial venture of Jeo Baby, the Kilometers And Kilometers fame director. The project is expected to an official launch on October 18, 2020, by the multi-faceted talent Prithviraj Sukumaran, through his official social media pages.

Even though nothing much has been revealed about the plot of the movie or the rest of the cast and crew, the sources suggest that some of the most popular faces of the industry are a part of the project. Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan are said to be playing equally important roles in the movie, which marks Jeo Baby's third outing as a filmmaker.

Coming to Suraj Venjaramoodu, the talented actor is currently on a high, after bagging the Best Actor award at the Kerala State Film Awards of 2019. The actor won the award for his performances in the highly acclaimed movies Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 and Vikruthi. Suraj Venjaramoodu is currently busy with the shooting of Jana Gana Mana, the upcoming project in which he shares the screen with Prithviraj Sukumaran once again.

Nimisha Sajayan, who is one of the most sought-after actresses in the contemporary Malayalam cinema, will be next seen in the upcoming Fahadh Faasil starrer Malik, directed by editor-filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan. She is also appearing as the female lead in Thuramukham, the highly anticipated Nivin Pauly-Rajeev Ravi project.

