Kerala State Film Awards 2019-2020: Here’s The Complete List Of Winners

The Kerala State Film Awards were announced today (October 13, 2020) by the state's Cultural Affairs Minister AK Balan. The awards which are conventionally declared in the month of March, was delayed owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. As many as 119 films were screened before a jury committee fronted by cinematographer Madhu Ambat.

Following is the list of winners of the 50th Kerala State Film Awards

Best Film: Vasanthi

Second Best Film: Kenchira

Best Actor: Suraj Venjarammoodu (Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 and Vikruthi)

Best Actress: Kani Kusruthi (Biriyani)

Best Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery (Jallikattu)

Best Character Actor: Fahad Faasil (Kumbalangi Nights)

Best Character Actress: Swasika (Vasanthi)

Best Screenplay Original: Rahman Brothers (Vasanthi)

Best Adapted Screenplay: PS Rafeeque (Thottapan)

Best Film With Popular Appeal And Aesthetic Value: Kumbalangi Nights

Best Debut Director: Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval (Android Kunjappan Version 5.25)

Best Music Director: Sushin Shyam (Kumbalangi Nights)

Best Director For BGM: Ajmal Hassbulla (Vrithakrithiyulla Chathuram)

Best Male Singer: Najim Arshad

Best Female Singer: Madhushree Narayanan

Best Editor: Kiran Das (Ishq)

Best Story: Shahul Aliyar (Vasanthi)

Best Cinematography: Prathap V Nair (Kenchira)

Best Dubbing Artist (Male): Vineeth (Lucifer)

Best Dubbing Artist (Female): Shruthi Ramachandran (Kamala)

Best Sound Mixing: Kanan Ganapathy (Jallikattu)

Best Sound Design: Shrisankar Gopinath, Vishnu Govind (Unda, Ishq)

Best Sync Sound: Harikumar Madhavan Nair (Nani)

Best Child Artist (Male): Vasudev Sujeesh Marar (Sullu, Kalanottam)

Best Child Artist (Female): Catherine Biji (Nani)

Best Children's Movie: Nani

Best Make up: Ranjith Ambady (Helen)

Best Costume Designer: Ashokan Alapuzha (Kenchira)

Special Jury Award: Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

Special Jury Mention:

Acting: Anna Ben for Helen, Nivin Pauly for Moothon and Priyamvadha Krishna for Thottapan

Music: V Dakshinamoorthy

Film: Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham