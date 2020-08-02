DID YOU KNOW? This Mohanlal Starrer Got A Story Change At The Last Minute!

Mohanlal, the complete actor delivered one of the biggest hits of his career with the 1988-released movie Vellanakalude Nadu. The family entertainer, which was directed by Priyadarshan had earned highly positive reviews and emerged as a great commercial success. Mohanlal earned rave reviews for his performance in the role of C Pavithran Nair aka CP, a contractor.

Recently, Maniyanpilla Raju, the actor-producer who had played a pivotal role in Vellanakalude Nadu, revealed an unknown trivia about the movie. Interestingly, the Mohanlal starrer was originally planned with an entirely different story. But the team had to drop the original story due to some technical issues, just four days before the shooting started.

However, director Priyadarshan immediately developed an idea and asked actor-scriptwriter Sreenivasan to develop a story based on the legendary 'road roller' scene from the popular series Malgudi Days. Sreenivasan immediately developed the story and later wrote the screenplay from the sets of the popular movie Ponmuttayidunna Tharavu, for which he was shooting at that time.

The shooting of Vellanakalude Nadu was finished in just 20 days, which is a record when it comes to the Malayalam film industry of that time. The highly-praised road roller scene of the Mohanlal starrer was shot in a single take, by using a multiple-camera set-up, at East Hill, Calicut. The road roller which was used in this particular scene was recently auctioned for Rs. 2 Lakhs.

Some of the most talented actors of the Malayalam film industry, including Shobana, Thikkurissy Sukumaran Nair, Sukumari, KPAC Lalitha, MG Soman, Nedumudi Venu, Kuthiravattam Pappu, Lissy, Sreenivasan, Karamana Janardhanan Nair, Jagadish, Kunchan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Augustine, and so on appeared in the other pivotal roles in Vellanakalude Nadu. Vellanakalude Nadu had completed 150 days of theatrical run, and the Mohanlal won a special jury award at the Kerala State Film Awards for his performance in the movie.

