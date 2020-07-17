Tovino Thomas Feels Guppy & Maayanadhi Would Have Been Accepted Better On OTT Platforms

Tovino Thomas, who has recently impressed everyone with his last release Forensic, opened up about how much OTT platforms are making films popular on a global level. Apart from that, he also expressed that films which have flopped at the box office, have a good opportunity to get good viewership from OTT platforms.

In an interview with Times of India, Tovino Thomas said that his film Guppy didn't have many takers when it hit theatres, but was praised by fans after its DVD release. Expressing his opinion over the same, Tovino said, "When Forensic was released on an OTT platform, we got immense feedback, mostly from non-Malayalis. In fact, the reviews were much better than what it was running in theatres. So, Malayalam films will be accepted if we ensure it reaches people. I now wish that Guppy and Maayanadhi had released in OTT because it would have been accepted even better by a larger audience."

Well, due to the lockdown, many films are releasing on OTT platforms. Notably, Malayalam film Kappela, which was released a week ahead of the lockdown got a solid response on Netflix. The film is also getting remade in Telugu, in which Vishwak Sen is likely to be seen playing the lead role.

On a related note, Tovino Thomas' Forensic impressed viewers with its unique and intriguing story. Interestingly, Malayalam films have a limited audience, hence, OTT platforms turned out to be a blessing for Mollywood.

On a professional note, Tovino Thomas will next be seen in Rohith VS' Kala. He is expected to resume shooting soon. Notably, Tovino will also be co-producing the film. Apart from that, He also has to complete a schedule of Basil Joseph's Minnal Murali.