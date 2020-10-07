Tovino Thomas Injured In Accident On The Sets Of Kala

Actor Tovino Thomas recently met with an accident on the sets of his next adventure film, Kala and got injured while shooting. He is undergoing treatment for the same in hospital and has reportedly been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). More details about the same are yet to be revealed.

A few months ago, Tovino Thomas shared the title along with the first look poster of the film. Directed by Rohith VS, Kala poster showed a blurred painting of Tovino. Kala also stars Divya Pillai, Lal and Sumesh Moor.

Bankrolled by Juvis Productions, the thriller marks the first collaboration of Rohith VS and Tovino Thomas. Akhil George and Livingston Mathew are handling the cinematography and editing departments respectively.

Apart from Kala, Tovino Thomas will also be seen in Minnal Murali with Basil Joseph. Bankrolled by Sophia Paul under Weekend Blockbusters banner, the films also stars Aju Varghese and Harisree Ashokan in key roles. The makers have kept the film's release on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.