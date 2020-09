Veteran Actress Sarada Nair Passes Away At 92, Mohanlal Pays Tribute To ‘Sarada Amma’

Veteran actress from Malayalam film industry Sarada Nair passed away on September 29 due to age-related ailments. She was 92 and breathed her last at her residence in Thathamangalam, Palakkad. Sarada Nair was the wife of the late Padmanabhan Nair.

Peroor Mooppil Madhathil Sarada Nair was known for her role of a grandmother in Kanmadam (1998), starring Mohanlal in the lead. The Malayalam superstar paid tribute to Sharda Amma on Twitter. He wrote in Malayalam, "ശാരദ അമ്മയ്‌ക്ക് ആദരാഞ്‌ജലികൾ (Tribute to Sarada Amma)."

For the unversed, Sarada Nair had shared screen space with Mohanlal in the song 'Kanmadathile Manjakkiliyude Moolipattunde' in Kanmadam. The film also starred Manju Warrier and Lal in pivotal roles. Sarada had also played a key role in Jayaram-starrer Pattabhishekam (1999).

May Sarada Nair's soul rest in peace!

