Vinod Kovoor Starts Selling Fish Due To COVID-19 Pandemic; Says ‘I Don’t Have Any Work’

The Coronavirus pandemic has changed many actors' lives. Due to the lockdown and restrictions on film shooting, many artist have been facing a tough time earning a livelihood. Right from Bollywood to Tollywood, small-time actors started selling vegetables, fish and so on. Amid all, the latest example of an artist who got affected due to the pandemic is Malayalam actor Vinod Kovoor.

The Malayalam actor is a household name amongst the Malayali audiences. Vinod Kovoor shot to fame for his role of a fish seller in comedy TV serial, Moosa. However, nobody thought that he would start selling fish in real life as well. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the 51-year-old actor doesn't have any work. Hence, he and his friends have decided to open a fish store named 'Moosakayi Sea Fresh' at Kozhikode Bypass Road for survival.

They are doing the final arrangements to open the shop ahead of Onam (August 31). Vinod Kovoor took this step after his multiple shoots and programs got cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While speaking to Indiaglitz, Vinod said, "COVID has shattered all plans. I don't have any work related to movies, serials or stage shows. Amidst this crisis, it is really tough to get an artist visa. Once, some of my friends had trolled me that it's better for me to turn into a fish seller like Moosakka." Vinod Kovoor also revealed that he is offering home delivery services as well and will be opening franchises at various places in the Malabar region.

Earlier, actors Ramesh Pisharody and Dharmajan Bolgatty had started fish hubs at 14 centres in Kochi. It's a sad thing to see talented artists going through a bad phase, not just because of their work, but due to the crisis which has affected the entire world.

