67th National Film Awards: 17 Malayalam Films Enter The Final Race!

Malayalam film industry is currently on a high with the great recognition received by its projects on the national and international platforms. As per the latest reports, Malayalam cinema is now getting all the attention at the 67th National Film Awards, with 17 films entering the final race in various categories.

Yes, you read it right. If the reports are to be true, 17 films which were produced by the Malayalam cinema in the year 2019 have been shortlisted for the final round of the 67th National Film Awards. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, Jallikattu, Virus, Kumbalangi Nights, Moothon, Sameer, Vasanthi, Ishq, and so on are the major films that have entered the final race.

According to the latest updates, the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan duo's Marakkkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which was censored in the year 2019 has been considered for the maximum number of categories. As per the reports, the magnum opus is the strongest competitor in the major technical award categories including Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Costumes, and so on.

Vellam Movie Review: Jayasurya's Performance Is The Soul Of This Deeply Moving Survival Drama

Lijo Jose Pellissery's Jallikattu, Aashiq Abu's Virus, Madhu C Narayanan's Fahadh Faasil-Soubin Shahir starrer Kumbalangi Nights, Geetu Mohandas's Nivin Pauly starrer Moothon, are the other major films that are considered for the most prominent categories at the National Film Awards.

If things proceed in a positive way, the Malayalam film industry has all chances to sweep off the maximum number of awards at the 67th National Film Awards. The highly anticipated awards are expected to be announced by the first week of March 2021.

Also Read:

Mohanlal To Play The Lead In The Film Bankrolled By Kerala Film Producers Association!

Fahadh Faasil's Malayankunju: Rajisha Vijayan Joins The Star Cast