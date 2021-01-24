Mohanlal To Play The Lead In The Film Bankrolled By Kerala Film Producers Association!

Mohanlal, the complete actor is unarguably the most bankable star of contemporary Malayalam cinema. As per the latest reports, Mohanlal has been roped in to play the lead role in the film, which is bankrolled by the Kerala Film Producers Association. The exciting report was confirmed by the senior producer-turned-actor Suresh Kumar, in a recent interview.

In the interview given to a leading Malayalam news channel, Suresh Kumar confirmed that the Kerala Film Producers Association is indeed making a film with Mohanlal in the lead role. But unlike the popular film Twenty Twenty which was produced by A.M.M.A, the project produced by the Producers Association is not a multi-starrer.

Instead, the association is planning to produce a single-hero subject, that will feature Mohanlal as the central character. The makers are planning to start the shooting of the project in 2021 itself, considering the availability of Mohanlal's dates. Even though nothing much has been revealed about the project, the reports suggest that four scripts have been considered for the project.

According to the sources close to the producers association, the director of the project is also not finalised yet. If the reports are to be true, the senior filmmakers Joshiy, Priyadarshan, Shaji Kailas, and Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph have been considered for the project. An official announcement on the Mohanlal starrer is expected to made immediately after the makers finalise the director.