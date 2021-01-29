Ann Augustine And Jomon T John Part Ways; File For Divorce

Ann Augustine and Jomon T John, the popular actress-cinematographer couple have parted ways. Jomon T John, who has filed for divorce at the Cherthala family court, confirmed the split to a leading Malayalam media, recently. Ann and Jomon, who had tied the knot in 2014, have been living separately for the past couple of years.

As per the reports, the Cherthala family court has sent a notice to Ann Augustine to be present for the first hearing on Jomon T John's divorce petition, on February 9, 2021. Even though the reason behind the separation has not been revealed yet, the sources close to the couple suggest that they decided to part ways due to irreconcilable differences

It was a love marriage for Jomon T John and Ann Augustine, who were introduced to each other by common friends. The couple, who fell in love immediately after their first meeting, tied the knot after a short courtship with the blessings of both families.

Ann Augustine, who is the daughter of the later actor Augustine, had made her acting debut in 2010 with the blockbuster movie Elsamma Enna Aankutty. The actress later established herself as one of the leading actresses of Malayalam cinema in the 2010-14 period. She earned the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress, for her performance in Shyama Prasad's 2013-released film, Artist. The actress is currently on a break from acting and is concentrating on her production house.

Jomon T John, on the other hand, has established himself as one of the leading cinematographers in Indian cinema with a series of Malayalam and other language projects. He is currently busy with his upcoming production ventures Cold Case and Irul, which features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Fahadh Faasil respectively, in the lead roles.

