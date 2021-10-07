Bhramam Twitter Review: Did The Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Impress The Audience?

Bhramam, the official Malayalam remake of Bollywood hit Andhadhun is finally released on Amazon Prime Video and theatres overseas. The movie, which features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, has marked the Malayalam directorial debut of the veteran cinematographer-filmmaker Ravi K Chandran. Bhramam, as leading man Prithviraj said in an interview, is not a scene-by-scene remake, but is a funnier version of Andhadhun.

Bhramam Movie Review: A Well-Crafted Remake That Has An Identity Of Its Own!

Prithviraj Sukumaran has played the role which was originally played by Ayushmann Khurrana in the original. Mamta Mohandas has reprised Tabu's role from Andhadhun, while Raashi Khanna has appeared in the character which was played by Radhika Apte in the original.

Bhramam revolves around a pianist named Rey Mathew who pretends to be blind. The movie narrates how Rey is caught up in the web of crimes that start from the murder of a yesteryear film star named Udaya Kumar.

Did Bhramam manage to recreate the magic of its original? Read what the audience has to say about the Prithviraj starrer, here...

#Bhramam : A neatly executed remake of Andhadhun.

Decent perfomances and OK technical side@PrithviOfficial and @mamtamohan stands out good perfomances@RaashiiKhanna_ and @Iamunnimukundan done well.

Good Musics

Overall a faithful remake.



RATING : 3/5#BhramamOnPrime pic.twitter.com/AHeBDE9f4P — Moviemaniac (@Moviemaniac555) October 6, 2021

#Bhramam is actually pretty good. I liked Prithviraj a lot. Even if it was amazing, people would've been crapping on it though. That's the curse of remaking a popular film. You'll always look worse just by virtue of not coming first. — T. Venkatesh (@ThalaivarRises) October 6, 2021

#prithvirajsukumaran #Bhramam #BhramamOnPrime



A Remake Which made a little more Funnier Than The Original.Especialy the performance of Prithvi, Mamta, Unni & Rashi Khanna pic.twitter.com/csZE856Obd — Koshi Kurian (@KoshiKurian9) October 6, 2021

Some parts of #Bhramam worked for me while some of the casting went terribly wrong.Prithvi did a decent job while Mamta couldn't recreate the mystery set by Tabu in #Andhadhun. She was good in few scenes but most parts ended up as a comical act. Raashi Khanna's dubbing was 👎 — Urban മലയാളി (@UMalayali) October 6, 2021

The much-awaited project features an extensive star cast including Shankar, Jagadish, Ananya, Sudheer Karamana, Leela Samson, Nandana Varma, and others in the supporting roles. Director Ravi K Chandran himself has handled the cinematography of Bhramam. Jakes Bejoy, the talented musician who rose to fame with Ayyappanum Koshiyum, has composed the songs and original score. Bhramam is jointly produced by Viacom 18 Studios and AP International.