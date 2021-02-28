Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Angel & Remya Enter As Wildcard Entries, Firoz-Sajna & Michelle Get Punished

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, the Mohanlal-hosted show had an eventful episode on February 27, Saturday. Angel Thomas and Remya Panicker, the new contestants entered the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house as wildcard entries this weekend. Meanwhile, host Mohanlal punished Firoz Khan-Sajna and Michelle Ann Daniel, for violating the house rules.

As shown in the promos, the Mohanlal entered kickstarted weekend special segment on an angry note. The superstar was extremely upset with Firoz Khan, Sajna, and Michelle Ann Daniel for not following his instructions and violating the house rules. To the unversed, the trio was clearly instructed to not discuss things that happened outside the house with fellow contestants, during their entry last week.

Mohanlal remarked that Firoz-Sajna and Michelle disrespected him and Bigg Boss team by discussing the incidents in Dimpal Bhal's life. The superstar, who refused to forgive the trio for their actions, directly nominated them for next week's eliminations as the punishment. The host also made it clear that Firoz Khan-Sajna and Michelle Ann Daniel cannot cast their votes in this week's nominations.

Mohanlal introduced Angel Thomas, the young model as the first wildcard entry of this week. Angel Thomas, who describes herself as a carefree, happy soul, hails from Alappuzha, Kerala. Interestingly, the new contestant revealed that she has a great crush on Manikuttan, the new captain of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house. Mohanlal was later seen pulling Manikuttan's leg, hinting about Angel's crush on him.

The host later introduced Remya Panicker, the television presenter-turned-actress, as the second wildcard entry to the house. Remya, who is best known for her role in Omar Lulu's Chunks, entered the house promising full-on entertainment. Later, Mohanlal confirmed that the first elimination of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 will happen in the next episode.

