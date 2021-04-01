Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Bhagyalakshmi's Remarks Against Sai Vishnu Irk The Audience

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, the biggest reality show on Malayalam television, has always been a subject of controversy. Now, Bhagyalakshmi, one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, has been receiving backlash for her statements in the show. The dubbing artist has irked the audiences with her remarks against fellow contestant Sai Vishnu.

In between the weekly task of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, Bhagyalakshmi was seen badmouthing about Sai Vishnu to fellow contestants Manikuttan and Dimpal Bhal. During her conversation with Manikuttan, the dubbing artist remarked that Sai Vishnu is a good actor in real life too. Bhagyalakshmi also added that she will show him his place once they get back to the studio after the show wraps up.

However, the netizens are irked with Bhagyalakshmi's remarks against Sai Vishnu and have been bashing the dubbing artist for hinting that she is capable of ruining the budding actor's career. The viewers expressed their disappointment and demanded Bhagyalakshmi's eviction in the popular show BB Cafe, which discusses the daily episodes of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3.

To the unversed, Bhagyalakshmi and Sai Vishnu, who maintained a warm relationship till the last week, turned against each other with last weekend's special episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. The friendship between the duo was spoiled after host Mohanlal provided Sai Vishnu a chance to ask Bhagyalakshmi a question, as a part of the weekend special task.

The young actor called out the dubbing artist for gossiping with her close friends in the Bigg Boss house, Kidilam Firoz and Sandhya Manoj. In a later episode, Sai Vishnu had also remarked that Bhagyalakshmi's biggest issue is her superiority complex. The voice actor, on the other hand, retaliated stating that Sai and his friends Ramzan Muhammed and Adoney John are delusional.

