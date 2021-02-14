Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Mohanlal Hikes His Remuneration For The Show, Sets A New Record!

Mohanlal, the superstar is returning to the television screens with the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, tonight. As per the reports, the complete actor has hiked his remuneration for Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3. Mohanlal's salary for the new season of the show is the highest amount received by a celebrity in the history of Malayalam television.

Reportedly, the superstar had charged Rs. 12 Crore for the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2. But this time, Mohanlal is charging Rs. 18 Crore for the show, which is to be aired on the Asianet channel. If the reports are to be believed, the production banner Endemol Shine India readily agreed to increase the actor's remuneration, considering his massive popularity among the audiences.

In that case, Mohanlal has emerged as the highest-paid celebrity in both the Malayalam film and television industries. The complete actor, who has been considered as the biggest crowd-puller Malayalam cinema has ever seen, enjoys a massive fan following among both the Malyali and non-Malayali audiences.

As per the reports, Mohanlal's costumes for Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 will also undergo major changes. Unlike the last two seasons, where the superstar mostly appeared in the formal, this season's costumes will have the bohemian and Japanese fashion elements. Mohanlal's refreshing appearance in the Bigg Boss Malayalam promos was widely appreciated by the viewers.

The highly anticipated show is all set to get premiered at 7 PM today. Unlike the last two seasons, the contestants are expected to enter in batches this season. Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 might also witness the contestants of Season 2 entering the house as wildcard entries.

