Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Bhagyalakshmi To Boby Chemmannur; The Contestants' List Is Out [PICS]

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is all set to have a grand launch on February 14, Sunday. Mohanlal, the superstar is returning as the hist with the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3. The much-awaited contestants' list is finally out and has some famous names including Bhagyalakshmi to Bobby Chemmannur. However, the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is also expected to have some surprise entries as well.

Meet the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 contestants here:

Bhagyalakshmi

One of the most-loved dubbing artists in the Malayalam film industry, Bhagyalakshmi is well-known as the voice of Shobana from Manichithrathazhu. She has done around 200 films in a career spanning over several decades.

Bobby Chemmannur

Bobby Chemmannur is a popular industrialist, who is the Managing Director of Bobby Chemmannur International Group. He is also well-known for his philanthropy works.

Subi Suresh

Subi Suresh is the actress-television anchor who is best known for her comical roles in several films and television series. She rose to fame with the comedy show Cinemala, and was last seen in the children's show Kutti Pattalam as the host.

Noby Marcose

Noby Marcose is a popular actor who has been actively working in films, television, and theatre. He had appeared in the Asianet show Comedy Stars and had emerged as a winner (along with his team). Noby has shared the screen with Mohanlal in Pulimurugan.

Ramzan Muhammed

Ramzan Muhammed is a popular professional dancer, who rose to fame after winning the D4 Dance reality show, which was aired in Mazhavil Manorama. He has also made appearances in a few Malayalam films.

Arya Dhayal

Arya Dhayal is a popular singer who rose to fame with the cover songs she has done for her YouTube channel.

RJ Firoz

RJ Firoz, who is popularly known as Kidilam Firoz, is an RJ-turned-social media influencer. He rose to fame with his YouTube channel, that creates awareness videos.

As reported earlier, the grand launch event of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 will be telecasted on the Asianet channel, from 7 PM on February 14. The show is expected to be aired at 9.30 PM from Monday to Friday, and at 9 PM on Saturday and Sunday for the weekend special episodes. All the episodes will available on Disney Plus Hotstar, in case if you missed them on TV.

The sources also suggest that the Mohanlal-hosted will show will have the contestants entering as two batches, unlike the first two seasons. It has also been reported that some of the most popular contestants from Season 2 might enter the house later as wildcard entries.

