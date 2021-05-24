Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: The Winner Of The Season To Be Selected Through Audience Polls!

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, the most popular reality of Malayalam television came to an abrupt end due to the second wave of the pandemic. The Mohanlal show was suspended on its 95th day, to the much disappointment of the audiences. But now, it has been confirmed that Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 will have a title winner.

The makers of the show confirmed the news with a promo video posted on the official YouTube channel of Asianet. Interestingly, the Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 title winner will be selected by the audience, through voting polls. The final voting polls of the Mohanlal show will be open on May 24, Monday.

The winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 will be selected at the end of this week, solely based on the voting polls of the audiences. If the reports are to be believed, the grand finale episode will be aired in the upcoming weekend, mostly on Sunday. However, the makers have not confirmed this report officially yet.

The abrupt end of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 has resulted in all the eight remaining contestants reaching the final race to be the title winner. Thus, the remaining contestants, including Manikuttan, Dimpal Bhal, Sai Vishnu, Rithu Manthra, Ramzan Muhammed, Kidilam Firoz, Anoop Krishnan, and Noby Marcose, have thus emerged as the finalists of the show.

However, the latest reports suggest that the remaining contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 are already back in Kerala, as it has been confirmed that the shooting cannot be resumed. If the reports are to be believed, a special grand finale episode, featuring host Mohanlal and the finalists will be shot in a studio in Kerala, with special permission from the authorities.