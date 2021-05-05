Chithram Actor Sharan Passes Away; Mohanlal Pays Tribute

Sharan, the Malayalam actor who is best known for his performance in Mohanlal's yesteryear blockbuster Chithram, passed away. As per the reports, the actor was suffering from a high fever for the past few days. Sharan's health deteriorated even though he was admitted to the hospital, and he breathed his last today morning (May 5, Wednesday).

Mohanlal who has shared the screen with Sharan in Chithram took to his official social media pages and paid tribute to the actor. The superstar shared a couple of pictures, including a throwback picture with Sharan, which was clicked during the shooting of the Priyadarshan project.

Check out Mohanlal's post here:

Actor Mela Raghu Passes Away In Kochi

To the unversed, Sharan played the role of Mohanlal's crime partner in Chithram, which is one of the most-loved films of director Priyadarshan. The late actor had garnered attention with his exceptional comic timing and great camaraderie with Mohanlal in the movie. Later, the actor played supporting roles in several popular Malayalam films.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Dimpal Bhal Is Not Re-Entering, Confirms Mohanlal

However, Sharan bid goodbye to acting after a few years and started working as a dubbing artist in films. The actor had shared the stage with Mohanlal in a television show aired at the popular channel Flowers TV, a couple of years back. The actor's sudden demise has left the Malayalam film industry in deep shock.