Drishyam 2: Meena Gets Trolled For Her Make-Up In The Movie; Jeethu Joseph Reacts

Drishyam 2, the Mohanlal starrer has been receiving immense positive reviews from the audiences and critics. However, the netizens have been trolling Meena, the leading lady of Drishyam 2, for her make-up in the movie. The audience has been criticizing the actress's perfect looks in the movie, in which she plays a middle-aged Malayali homemaker.

The trolls have pointed out that Meena is sporting bright lipstick and perfectly blow-dried hair even in the scenes where her character goes through the worst mental trauma. In a recent interview given to a leading online portal, director Jeethu Joseph finally addressed the criticism and revealed what happened during the making of Drishyam 2.

The filmmaker stated that he completely agrees with the point of view of the netizens, who pointed out that Meena's look was inappropriate for her character. According to Jeethu Joseph, he wanted a no-makeup look for the character Rani and conveyed the same to Meena. But the actress did not agree with his idea and even got upset when he insisted on sporting a de-glamorous look.

Meena expressed that she is not comfortable with a de-glamorous look, even though the director pointed out her look in the first installment Drishyam was also heavily criticized by the cine-goers. Jeethu Joseph, who believes that the actor's comfort is the most important factor behind a good performance, finally had to agree with Meena's decision.

The director also revealed that all the other artists, especially Anjali Nair who played the character Saritha, readily agreed to sport a no-makeup look in Drishyam 2. However, Jeethu Joseph is happy and excited that the Mohanlal starrer has been receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews from all over the world, despite these little criticisms. The director is now planning to kickstart the shooting of Drushyam 2, the Telugu remake of Drishyam 2, very soon.

Also Read:

Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 Sequel: Jeethu Joseph Makes A Major Revelation

Ram Is A Realistic Mass Film; Jeethu Joseph Opens Up About The Mohanlal Starrer