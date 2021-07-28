Dulquer Salmaan And Soubin Shahir Team Up Again For Othiram Kadakam: Read Details Inside

Dulquer Salmaan and Soubin Shahir, the actor-director duo that made a mark with the acclaimed movie Parava, are all set to team up again. The duo has now announced their second project together, Othiram Kadakam. The first look poster of Othiram Kadakam was released today (July 28, 2021) on the special occasion of Dulquer Salmaan's birthday.

"Totally channeling the birthday vibes in this !! Super excited to announce this brand new film, "Othiram Kadakam".

Ive always known Soubi to have a fab aesthetic and a keen sense of cinema. When he told me his idea for Parava I knew I had to be a part of it in some way! I knew in my gut he would make a special film. To date Imran is one of my most loved characters and something I enjoyed performing to my hearts content. This time around he discussed a full length role in his next film and I know in his hands I'll discover characters and nuances I've never done before. This will be my second movie with my machan Soubin donning the director's hat and I cannot wait to start filming !!," wrote a highly excited Dulquer Salmaan, sharing the first look poster of Othiram Kadakam.

Happy Birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nazriya Nazim & Others Wish The Kurup Actor



Dulquer Salmaan Birthday Special: 5 Reasons Why We Absolutely Love DQ

Soubin Shahir, on the other hand, took to his official pages and wrote: "Few years ago, randomly during one of our shoot break conversations when I first narrated my idea of Parava to you, without even going in to the details you jumped in and said you wanted to be a part of it. At that time I thought you were joking and later on when I was finally ready with the script I was a lil hesitant to approach you with a cameo; but then you came on board with all your enthusiasm, excitement & the DQ energy and made Parava fly higher than I could have ever imagined.

Today it gives me immense pleasure to announce my next venture "Othiram Kadakam" staring you - my Machaan @dqsalmaan . I can't put in to words my excitement to begin this adventurous journey with you.

Thank you for everything that only you have been to me - a brother, a friend, a guide, my motor geek & my go to person for all things big & small. Happy happier happiest of birthdays Machan. You deserve all the success, love & happiness. Have a great day & a wonderful year ahead. Love you 😘😘😘."