      Happy Birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nazriya Nazim & Others Wish The Kurup Actor

      Dulquer Salmaan, the pan-Indian star is celebrating his birthday today. The charming actor, who carved a niche for himself with great film choices, is unarguably one of the most sought-after stars of South Indian cinema today. On the occasion of Dulquer Salmaan's birthday, his fans and colleagues took to their respective social media pages to wish the Kurup actor.

      Check out the Malayalam celebs' birthday wishes for Dulquer Salmaan, here:

      Prithviraj Sukumaran

      The actor-filmmaker, who is one of the closest friends of Dulquer Salmaan, took to his official pages and penned a lovely birthday note for him. "Happy birthday brother man! You've become so much more than a friend to Supriya, me and Ally! The coolest dude and the nicest guy rolled into one..you deserve every bit of success you've earned! I now know in person how passionate you are about your craft and cinema..and how proudly you wear the Big M surname! To family, cinema, cars and seeing our little girls grow up together! Love you loads! ❤️❤️❤️ @dqsalmaan," wrote Prithviraj Sukumaran on his post.

      Dulquer Salmaan, who is all happy and excited to receive such a great birthday wish from Prithviraj, replied: "😭😭😭 thank you P !!!!! Got me full emo !!! Best wish and post ! 😘😘❤️❤️"

      Nazriya Nazim

      The young actress, who has always stated that Dulquer Salmaan is her brother from another mother, took to her official Instagram page and wrote: "Happy happy birthday bum !!! 🤗😘 It's been a long journey as us ....n we will always be "kunyi and bum" to each other no matter what .... Thanx for being born n being there for kunyi always 🥺 We love u so much n hope this year is only filled with happiness . You ,ama n mumu are my own ❤️ Yours truly, Kunyi!"

      Supriya Menon

      The journalist-producer, who is the wife of Prithviraj Sukumaran, wished Dulquer Salmaan with a lovely birthday post.

      Rosshan Andrrews

      The Salute director wished his leading man by sharing a touching note and some unseen location stills.

      Tovino Thomas

      Jayasurya

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 9:47 [IST]
