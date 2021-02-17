Dulquer Salmaan Pens Down The Sweetest Note For Vismaya Mohanlal; Wins The Internet!

Dulquer Salmaan is unarguably one of the most-loved celebs of Malayalam cinema. The charming actor is now winning the internet with the sweetest note he penned down for Vismaya Mohanlal, the daughter of Mohanlal. Dulquer Salmaan made the special post on his official Instagram page, to congratulate Vismaya, for the launch of her first book.

"My oldest fondest memory of Maya (Vismaya Mohanlal) is of her first birthday at the Taj Coramandel in Chennai. It was a huge party that her parents threw for her and she wore the most adorable gold outfit and was the cutest one year old we had seen. As the night wore on the birthday girl was missing. Her mum then informed us that she fell asleep. I'll always remember that as the biggest party where the birthday girl fell asleep early.

Now all grown up she's carving her own path. At such a young age she's a published writer and her poems, thoughts, doodles and art are way ahead of her years. They give you a wonderful insight into her mind, her growing up and her life experiences. I've attached one of my favourites from the book.

Wishing you all the very best Maya ! Your folks and all those who know you must be so so proud.

Lots of love

Chalu Cheta

P.S. At the success party of your maiden book please don't fall asleep early. 🤗🤗😘😘" wrote Dulquer Salmaan in his post.

Vismaya Mohanlal, who is overwhelmed with Dulquer Salmaan's post, replied to the actor: "This is such a sweet post Chalu Chetta! Hahaha, I can't believe you still remember that birthday party!! 😂 Thank you so much, this means a lot to me 🤗 Hope to see you soon! @dqsalmaan."

Just like Mammootty and Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan shares a close bond with Pranav Mohanlal. The actor has been a constant support system Pranav right from the latter made his acting debut. The audiences are now eagerly waiting for Dulquer Salmaan and Pranav Mohanlal to share the screen space soon.

