Dulquer Salmaan Reveals King Of Kotha First Look Poster; Joins Hands With Abhilash Joshiy

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming actor surprised his fans and followers by announcing his upcoming projects, on his birthday. The pan-Indian star took to his official pages and confirmed teaming up with newcomer Abhilash Joshiy for his next. Dulquer Salmaan revealed the first look poster of the upcoming Abhilash Joshiy directorial, which has been titled King Of Kotha.

In the promising first look poster of King Of Kotha, Dulquer Salmaan is seen in an intense look with a gun in his hand. From the poster, it is evident that the Abhilash Joshiy project is going to be an action thriller. The movie will mark the first collaboration of Dulquer Salmaan and director Abhilash, who are the sons of one of the Malayalam cinema's most loved actor-director duos, Mammootty and Joshiy.

Dulquer Salmaan, who shared the King Of Kotha first look, wrote: "One of the reasons why I love my birthday is because I get to share all these exciting new projects and posters with you guys.

Here's a first look poster of a dream project with my first ever and best friend Abhilash Joshiy. We've known each other since diapers and grew up with our common love for cinema and cars and photography and travel. We've been trying to find the perfect project for his debut for the past few years. Finally we feel we've locked something that excite us and hopefully you all will love. Stay tuned to this space to know more about the movie. Here is a first look poster of #KingOfKotha."

Abhilash Joshiy, the young filmmaker who is all excited to make his directorial debut with the project featuring his childhood best friend, wrote: "First! That too with my best Buddy! What more can you ask for!."

King Of Kotha is penned by Abhilash N Chandran. The highly anticipated project is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan himself, under his home banner Wayfarer Films. More details on the project is expected to be revealed soon.