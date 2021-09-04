Dulquer Salmaan Wishes Wife Amaal On Her Birthday With The Sweetest Post, See Pics

Dulquer Salmaan and his beautiful Amaal Sufiya are unarguably one of the most adorable star couples out there. The charming actor and his beautiful wife have always set major couple goals with their wonderful journey together. Dulquer Salmaan took to his official pages on September 4, Saturday and wished Amaal Sufiya on her birthday, with the sweetest post.

"Happy birthday Am! It's been a decade of your birthdays and I still don't run out of things to write. Heres to us forever posing, to me shooting candid photos of my two fav subjects, to fancying it up at weddings, to having the most adventurous travels, to building homes and our lives together , to always finding each other, no matter how much we grow or spend time apart.

I can't imagine a life without my rock, my partner, my baby momma, my confidence and my security. Thank you for coming into my life and giving it purpose and meaning. For making all my dreams come true. For entertaining every ambitious plan. For settling my every insecurity and fear. You are my mind muscle. My mental core 🤓🤓 ! Here's celebrating you ! Happy birthday baby ! I love you long time !

#AnnualAmAppreciation #unlimitedlifeplan #subscribedforever #dQnA #dQnAnM #itsalovestory #iaskedyousaidyes #westillherebaby #mushisamusht 🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿," read Dulquer Salmaan's post.

Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Sufiya's close friends from the film industry, including Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon, Nazriya Nazim, Kunchacko Boban, and others took to their official Instagram handles and wished the star wife on her birthday.

Check out the posts below: