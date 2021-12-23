Hridayam To Release On January 21; Bags A Clean 'U' Certificate From Censor Board

Hridayam, the highly anticipated Pranav Mohanlal-Vineeth Sreenivasan project, is finally all set to hit the theatres. Recently, the makers have finally confirmed that Hridayam has been slated to be released on January 21, 2022. The Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial has also finished the censor formalities and bagged a clean U certificate.

"I am delighted to announce that 'Hridayam' will release in theatres worldwide on the 21st of January 2022, through Merryland cinemas in India and Phars Filmco LLC overseas. Directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan

Produced by Visakh Subramaniam

A Merryland cinemas production

#Hridayam #jan212022 #worldwidetheatricalrelease," wrote superstar Mohanlal, who announced the highly exciting update on his official social media handles.

Even though it was rumoured that the Pranav Mohanlal starrer might go the OTT way, the makers put rumours to the rest immediately by confirming that the film is designed for the theatres. However, Hridayam will get an OTT release mostly after a month of its release. The online streaming rights and satellite rights of the Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial have been sold for a record price.

As reported earlier, Hridayam revolves around the life journey of its central character Arun Neelakandan, from the age of 17 to the early 30s. Pranav Mohanlal is playing the role of Arun Neelakandan in the movie, which marks his first on-screen collaboration with multi-faceted talent Vineeth Sreenivasan. According to the filmmaker, Hridayam is an out-and-out drama, which is inspired by the lives of the people he knows personally.

Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran are playing the female leads in Hridayam. Vishwajith Odukkathil is the DOP of the project. Hesham Abdul Vahab has composed the songs and original score. The Pranav Mohanlal-Vineeth Sreenivasan project is jointly produced by Visakh Subramaniam and Noble Babu Thomas, for the renowned banner Merryland Cinemas.