      Independence Day 2021: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Yash & Others Wish The Fans

      India is celebrating the 75th Independence Day today. The country is celebrating the 75th year of Independence in a simple manner, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, the renowned celebs of South Indian cinema, including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Yash, Mahesh Babu, and others wished their fans on the 75th Independence Day with special social media posts.

      Check out the Independence Day wishes by South celebs, here:

      Mammootty

      The megastar of Malayalam cinema wished his fans and followers on Independence Day, by sharing a special poster along with a note. "On our 75th Independence Day, we remember our history and our nation's innumerable struggles. With the fervent spirit of unity, let us always strive to uphold the values of secularism, democracy, and equality. Happy Independence Day to all," wrote Mammootty.

      Mohanlal

      The complete actor took to his official pages and shared a picture of himself in the army uniform, to wish his fans and followers a happy Independence day.

      Chiranjeevi Konidela

      The megastar of Telugu cinema wished his fans and followers on 75th Independence day, with a special post. "Happy 75th Independence Day to all! We owe every breath of our freedom to the struggles & sacrifices of our founding fathers.Let's honor this invaluable gift they gave us by relentless excellence in what we do & greater glory to our motherland! #indiaIndependenceday," reads Chiranjeevi's post.

      Yash

      The KGF actor shared a picture of himself on his official social media pages, and wished his fans and followers on Independence Day.

      Mahesh Babu

      The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor took to his official Twitter page and wrote: "Let the spirit of freedom keep us united and guide us all on the path to progress! Happy #IndependenceDay."

      Dulquer Salmaan

      The Kurup actor posted a picture of the National Flag on his social media handles and wished the fans on Independence Day.

      Independence Day 2021: Marakkar To Major, Upcoming Patriotic South Indian Films We Can't Wait To Watch!Independence Day 2021: Marakkar To Major, Upcoming Patriotic South Indian Films We Can't Wait To Watch!

      Prithviraj Sukumaran

      The actor-filmmaker wished the fans on Independence Day, by posting the picture of the National Flag

      Sivakarthikeyan

      The actor-producer-lyricist took to his official pages and penned a special message, on the occasion of Independence Day.

      X