Independence Day 2021: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Yash & Others Wish The Fans

India is celebrating the 75th Independence Day today. The country is celebrating the 75th year of Independence in a simple manner, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, the renowned celebs of South Indian cinema, including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Yash, Mahesh Babu, and others wished their fans on the 75th Independence Day with special social media posts.

Check out the Independence Day wishes by South celebs, here:

Mammootty

The megastar of Malayalam cinema wished his fans and followers on Independence Day, by sharing a special poster along with a note. "On our 75th Independence Day, we remember our history and our nation's innumerable struggles. With the fervent spirit of unity, let us always strive to uphold the values of secularism, democracy, and equality. Happy Independence Day to all," wrote Mammootty.

On our 75th Independence Day, we remember our history and our nation's innumerable struggles. With the fervent spirit of unity, let us always strive to uphold the values of secularism, democracy and equality.

Happy Independence Day to all.#IndependenceDay2021 #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/oUcDTnhB2Q — Mammootty (@mammukka) August 15, 2021

Mohanlal

The complete actor took to his official pages and shared a picture of himself in the army uniform, to wish his fans and followers a happy Independence day.

Chiranjeevi Konidela

The megastar of Telugu cinema wished his fans and followers on 75th Independence day, with a special post. "Happy 75th Independence Day to all! We owe every breath of our freedom to the struggles & sacrifices of our founding fathers.Let's honor this invaluable gift they gave us by relentless excellence in what we do & greater glory to our motherland! #indiaIndependenceday," reads Chiranjeevi's post.

Happy 75th Independence Day to all! We owe every breath of our freedom to the struggles & sacrifices of our founding fathers.Let's honor this invaluable gift they gave us by relentless excellence in what we do & greater glory to our motherland! #indiaIndependenceday pic.twitter.com/a9WcGcYKxc — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 15, 2021

Yash

The KGF actor shared a picture of himself on his official social media pages, and wished his fans and followers on Independence Day.

Freedom in the Mind

Faith in the words

Pride in our Souls



Let's salute the nation on this Independence Day 🇮🇳#India pic.twitter.com/RKzpNh4mV8 — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) August 15, 2021

Mahesh Babu

The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor took to his official Twitter page and wrote: "Let the spirit of freedom keep us united and guide us all on the path to progress! Happy #IndependenceDay."

Let the spirit of freedom keep us united and guide us all on the path to progress! Happy #IndependenceDay 🇮🇳🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 15, 2021

Dulquer Salmaan

The Kurup actor posted a picture of the National Flag on his social media handles and wished the fans on Independence Day.

Wishing every Indian a very Happy Independence Day ! #75yearsofFreedom pic.twitter.com/vyhECntI3u — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) August 15, 2021

Independence Day 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Farhan Akhtar, & Others Extend Wishes



Independence Day 2021: Marakkar To Major, Upcoming Patriotic South Indian Films We Can't Wait To Watch!

Prithviraj Sukumaran

The actor-filmmaker wished the fans on Independence Day, by posting the picture of the National Flag

Sivakarthikeyan

The actor-producer-lyricist took to his official pages and penned a special message, on the occasion of Independence Day.