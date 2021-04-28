Kaduva: Shoot Of The Prithviraj Sukumaran-Shaji Kailas Project Is Suspended

Kaduva, the highly anticipated Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer which is directed by Shaji Kailas, had started rolling recently. However, the shooting of the action thriller is now suspended due to the increasing COVID-19 cases in Kerala. Director Shaji Kailas recently took to his official social media pages and confirmed that the Kaduva shoot is suspended temporarily.

"We are suspending the shooting of the film "Kaduva" in solidarity with our government's COVID-19 preventive measures. We will resume filming when the situation becomes a little more comfortable... Stay safe... Stay Healthy....🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏," the senior filmmaker wrote on his social media post.

As per the latest updates, almost all the projects that were being shot inside Kerala have been put on hold till further notice, due to the increasing COVID-19 rate in the state. The government has decided to shut down the movie theatres once again, due to the pandemic. So, it has also been confirmed that there won't be any theatrical release for this Eid, from Malayalam cinema.

Prithviraj Sukumaran & Supriya Menon Celebrate 10th Anniversary; Wish Each Other With Adorable Posts!

Coming back to Kaduva, the project features leading man Prithviraj Sukumaran in the role of Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan. As reported earlier, the character Kuruvachan is based on a real-life character, but the film depicts a fictional story. The Shaji Kailas directorial is scripted by Jinu Abraham, the popular writer-director.

Prithviraj Sukumaran Looks Intense As Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan; New Stills Go Viral!

Vivek Oberoi, the popular Bollywood actor has been roped in to play the lead antagonist in Kaduva. Samyuktha Menon appears as the female lead opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran in the movie. Kaduva features Sai Kumar, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Dileesh Pothan, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, baby Vriddhi Vishal, and so on in the other pivotal roles.

Abhinandan Ramanujam is the director of photography. S Thaman composes the songs and background score for Kaduva. Shameer Mohammed handles the editing. The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is jointly produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.