Kala: The Tovino Thomas Starrer To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video Soon

Kala, the Tovino Thomas starring acclaimed action thriller is finally gearing up for its OTT release. As per the latest updates, Kala will soon premiere on the renowned OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The exciting update was shared by leading man Tovino Thomas, through his official social media pages recently.

Even though the OTT release date of Kala has not been revealed yet, the sources suggest that the movie will premiere on Amazon Prime Video by the first week of June 2021. As expected, the Rohith VS directorial is being released in two languages, including Malayalam and Tamil, when it gets its OTT release.

Kala, which marked Tovino Thomas's first collaboration with young filmmaker Rohith VS, garnered the attention of both audiences and critics with its exceptional making style and raw action sequences. The movie, which also marked the production debut of Tovino Thomas, had emerged as the highest-grossing 'A' certified film in the history of Malayalam cinema.

The Rohith VS directorial earned wide appreciations from the cine-goers for its realistic and extremely appealing storytelling and brilliant performances by the actors. Especially, Tovino Thomas who played the central character Shaji and Sumesh Moor, who appeared as the antagonist, delivered the finest performances of their careers so far, in Kala. Lal and Divya Pillai, who played the supporting roles, were also highly impressive.

When the action thriller is gearing up for its Amazon Prime Video release, it is certain that it is going to highly impress the non-Malayali viewers who were eagerly waiting to watch it. The Malayalam-speaking audiences, who had missed Kala in theatres due to the ongoing pandemic, are also excited about the Amazon Prime release of the movie.