Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, & Others Cast Vote

The popular Malayalam actors, including megastar Mammootty, actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, and others voted in the Kerala Assembly Elections 2021, today (April 6, Tuesday). The actors also urged the public to cast votes and exercise their right to choose, while addressing the media and through their official social media pages.

Mammootty and his wife Sulfath cast their votes at a polling booth in Kochi. However, the megastar's entry into the polling booth created a big headache for the police officers, as the public violated COVID-19 guidelines to catch a glimpse of the senior actor. However, Mammootty maintained his calmness and showed his inked finger to the public and media, encouraging them to exercise their right to choose.

The multifaceted talent Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon also voted in Kerala Assembly Elections 2021, in the early morning itself. Both Prithviraj and Supriya shared pictures of their inked fingers on their respective Instagram pages and urged their followers to cast votes. "Make it count," wrote the actor-filmmaker on his social media post.

Tovino Thomas, the young actor cast the vote in Iringalakuda, his hometown. The actor took to his official pages to share the picture of his index finger, and wrote "അവകാശമാണ് , കടമയാണ് !! #votewisely #voteforyourfuture."

Jayasurya, the popular actor, and his wife Saritha also cast the Kerala assembly elections' vote in Ernakulam. The couple shared the pictures of their ink finger on their Instagram pages, and encouraged their followers to do the same.

Soubin Shahir and his father Babu Shahir cast their votes in Ernakulam. The actor-director took to his official social media pages and shared a selfie with his father, post-casting the vote.

Unni Mukundan also shared the picture of his ink finger on social media and wrote: "Right to Vote is your Super Power. Use it. With great power comes great responsibility! #VotingDay."

