Salute Teaser Review: Dulquer Salmaan Impresses With His COP Avathar!

The most awaited Salute teaser is finally released. Dulquer Salmaan, the leading man took to his official social media pages and revealed the first teaser of Salute. The movie, which marks Dulquer Salmaan's first collaboration with director Rosshan Andrrews, features the actor in the role of a COP.

Read Salute teaser review here:

The 1.14 minutes long teaser begins with a typical strike in Kerala, where the public is protesting against the police. Aravind Karunakaran, the central character played by Dulquer Salmaan, is seen getting down from his jeep to face the violent crowd. Interestingly, the scene which seems like Dulquer Salmaan's introduction in Salute is shot realistically, yet has an undertone of mass elements.

The actor-producer looks absolutely fit as Aravind Karunakaran, which is the first full-fledged cop role of his acting career. The highly promising teaser has totally raised the expectation over Salute, which is said to be a unique police drama. The excellent background score by Santhosh Narayanan and captivating visuals by Aslam K Purayil, has made the Salute teaser a wholesome experience.

Diana Penty, the popular Bollywood actress is appearing as the female lead opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Salute. Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Binu Pappu, Vijayakumar, Saikumar, Saniya Iyappan, and Alencier Ley Lopez play the other pivotal roles. Bobby-Sanjay, the National award-winning duo has penned the cop thriller.

Santhosh Narayanan, the popular musician has been roped in to compose the songs and original score for the Dulquer Salmaan starrer. Aslam K Purayil is the director of photography. Cyril Kuruvilla handles the production designing. Salute is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films.