Kurup: The Dulquer Salmaan Starrer To Set A New Record With OTT Rights?

Kurup, the highly anticipated Dulquer Salmaan starrer was originally slated to hit the theatres as an Eid special release. As per the reports, the Srinath Rajendran directorial might finally go the OTT way. Now, the latest updates suggest that Kurup has all chances to set a new record with its OTT rights.

Reportedly, some of the leading OTT platforms are currently negotiating with the makers for the OTT rights of the Dulquer Salmaan starrer. If the reports are to be true, Kurup is all set to receive a record price, which is the highest ever received by a direct OTT release from the Malayalam film industry, so far.

In that case, the Dulquer Salmaan project has all the chances to set a new record with its OTT streaming rights. According to the grapevine, both Amazon Prime Video and Netflix are keen to bag the streaming rights of the movie. But, the rumourmills suggest that Kurup will mostly get released on Netflix, as the deal is almost finalised. An official announcement on the same is expected to be made very soon.

Earlier in an interview, lead actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan had stated that the team would like to release the film on big screens, and are waiting for things to get back to normal. However, the latest updates suggest that makers decided to go the OTT way, as the pandemic has now gone out of control.

Dulquer Salmaan is playing the titular character Kurup aka Sukumara Kurup in the project, which marks his second collaboration with director Srinath Rajendran. Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, and Shine Tom Chacko essay the pivotal roles. Shobita Dhulipala appears as the female lead in the project. The autobiographical drama is produced by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films and M-Star Entertainments.