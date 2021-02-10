Mammootty And Murali Gopy Team Up For Friday Film House's Next; Read Details Inside

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema has resumed shooting after a 10-months-long gap, recently. Interestingly, the senior actor is now all set to team-up with actor-scenarist Murali Gopy. Recently the scriptwriter confirmed that Mammootty will play the lead role in the upcoming project penned by him and produced by Vijay Babu under the banner Friday Film House.

Murali Gopy, the writer of the project announced the exciting news by sharing a picture clicked with Mammootty and producer Vijay Babu, on his official social media pages. "In the offing, something I, as a writer, have always looked forward to... 😊. With @actor_vijaybabu, Shibu Basheer (debut directorial), AND........ You Know Who... ☝🏽🤗 ..! @shadow_in_mist @friday_filmhouse", wrote the writer in his post.

Vijay Babu, the producer who is all excited about finally working with Mammootty, took to his Instagram page and wrote: "One of the biggest dreams to come true very soon . The biggest till date from Friday film house. Murali Gopy @muraligopynsta Shibu basheer @shadow_in_mist . STAY TUNED."

Mammootty and Murali Gopy are also joining hands for the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial. It has also been rumoured that the megastar might play a pivotal role in the Prithviraj-Murali duo's Empuraan, which is a sequel to the 2019-released Mohanlal starring blockbuster Lucifer.

Coming back to the Friday Film House production, the untitled project marks Mammootty's yet another collaboration with a debutant director. Shibu Basheer, the director of the project is the former directorial assistant of popular filmmaker B Unnikrishnan. The movie, which is said to be a complete entertainer, will start rolling by the beginning of 2022.

Also Read:

Meenakshi Dileep Wins The Internet With New Dance Video; Gets Compared With Mother Manju Warrier

Dulquer Salmaan Welcomes Diana Penty To His Cop Film; Pens Down The Sweetest Note!