Mammootty Joins The Sets Of CBI 5: Sethurama Iyer's First Look To Be Out Soon

Mammootty, the megastar is finally all set to portray the highly popular celebrated Sethurama Iyer once again, in the upcoming 5th installment of the CBI Series. As per the latest updates, Mammootty has finally joined the sets of the K Madhu directorial. The shooting of the project, which is tentatively titled CBI 5, is currently progressing in Kochi.

Mammootty, who wrapped up the shooting of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam recently, has joined the sets of CBI 5 without taking a break. The actor's first look from the movie as the legendary CBI officer Sethurama Iyer will be revealed in a few days. As reported earlier, the megastar's look in the movie will be similar to the iconic look of Iyer from the previous films, which includes formal outfits, a thick mustache, and a signature vermillion mark on his forehead.

Along with the first look poster, the makers are planning to reveal the official title of CBI 5, along with Mammootty's first look from the project. The reports regarding the first look poster release have left both the Mammootty fans and Malayalam cinema lovers totally excited. An official announcement on the first look release date is expected to be made very soon.

Mammootty's Look In Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam Is Out, See Pics

Puzhu: The Mammootty-Parvathy Thiruvothu Starrer To Hit The Theatres In January 2022



As reported earlier, writer SN Swamy had confirmed that Mukesh and Saikumar, will return as CBI officer Chacko and police officer Sathya Das, in the fifth installment. Along with the original star cast, CBI 5 will feature an additional star cast including Renji Panicker, Dileesh Pothan, Ramesh Pisharody, Asha Sarath, Soubin Shahir, in pivotal roles.

Akhil George is the director of photography. Jakes Bejoy is composing the original score. The iconic CBI theme music, which is composed by the veteran musician Shyam, will be retained in the fifth installment as well. The Mammootty starrer is bankrolled by Appachan, under the prestigious banner Swargachithra.