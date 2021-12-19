Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam: Shine Tom Chacko & Sreenath Bhasi's First Looks Are Out!

Bheeshma Parvam, the Mammootty starrer is gearing up for a grand theatrical release in February 2022. The promotional activities of the project, which is helmed by Amal Neerad have already been kickstarted. Recently, the makers revealed the much-awaited first look posters of talented actors Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi from Bheeshma Parvam, on social media.

In his first look poster from the Mammootty starrer, Shine Tom Chacko looks totally different in his retro-style get-up. It is also revealed that the talented actor is playing the role of Peter in Bheeshma Parvam. Amal Neerad, the director who revealed the first look

poster of the actor wrote: "Shine❤️🙏🏽 Shine on you crazy diamond"

Later, the makers revealed the first look poster of popular actor Sreenath Bhasi from the Mammootty starrer. It has been revealed that Sreenath is playing the role of Ami in Bheeshma Parvam. The young actor's get-up in the poster hints that he is playing a modern-day youth in the Amal Neerad directorial.

According to the sources close to Bheeshma Parvam, the first look posters of the entire main star cast will be revealed by Christmas, this year. If the reports are to be believed, a massive update on the Mammootty starrer might get revealed on Christmas day. The rumourmills suggest that the makers are also planning to reveal the release date of Bheeshma Parvam, along with the new update.

As reported earlier, Mammootty is playing the character Bheeshma Vardhan, who was a dreaded gangster of Kochi in the 1980s, in the gangster drama. If the reports are to be believed, The Amal Neerad directorial reportedly depicts a new chapter in the life of Bheeshma Vardhan. The movie, which is bankrolled by Amal Neerad's home banner Amal Neerad Productions, is distributed by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films.