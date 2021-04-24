Mammootty's One To Get A Netflix Release On April 27: Reports

Mammootty, the megastar has tasted success again with the political thriller One, which had hit the theatres in March 2021. As per the latest reports, One is now gearing up for its OTT release. The Mammootty starter is said to be slated to get its digital premiere on April 27, 2021.

If the reports are to be believed, Netflix has bagged the online streaming rights of One for Rs. 7 Crore. The makers decided to proceed with a 4-week theatrical window, owing to the coronavirus second wave in the country. The sources suggest that the Mammootty starrer is getting withdrawn from the theatres, as the pandemic has gone totally out of control now.

According to the trade experts, One has crossed the prestigious 25-Crore mark, while considering the worldwide box office collection, as well as the pre-release business. In that case, the Mammootty starrer has emerged as a superhit, despite receiving mixed reviews. However, we are still awaiting the official reports on the lifetime collection of the political thriller.

Coming to One, Mammootty played the central character Kadakkal Chandran, the Chief Minister of Kerala in the movie, which marked his first collaboration with filmmaker Santhosh Viswanath. The movie, which is penned by the National award-winning duo Bobby-Sanjay, portrayed the extraordinary life of a Chief Minister, who is always standing by his principles.

One featured an extensive star cast including Murali Gopy, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, late P Balachandran, Salim Kumar, Mathew Thomas, Madhu, Sudheer Karamana, Jagadish, Prem Kumar, Balachandra Menon, director Ranjith, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Binu Pappu, Sudev Nair, and so on in the supporting roles. The Mammootty starrer is produced by Sreelakshmi R, under the banner Ichais Productions.