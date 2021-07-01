Mammootty Shares A Rare Still Of His First Movie Appearance; Netizens Are In Love!

Mammootty, the megastar is completing 50 glorious years in the film industry, in 2021. The senior actor, who started his acting career as a junior artist, later established himself as one of the finest actors Indian cinema has ever had. Recently, Mammootty treated his fans and followers by sharing a rare still from his first movie appearance.

"Big thanks to the person who did this. This is a screen grab from my first ever appearance on celluloid. Colour corrected from black and white.

This brings back such vivid memories from another time. I had the rare privilege to be in the same film as Sathyan master. In fact I remember touching his feet once when he was asleep, resting between shots.

#longtimeago #aboutaboy #whodreamedofcinema," wrote Mammootty in his post.

The megastar's Instagram post has left his fans, followers, and film industry members, totally excited. Prithiviraj Sukumaran, the actor-filmmaker who shares a close personal bond with Mammootty, shared his excitement by commenting on his post. "What a treasure!!! ❤️," wrote Prithviraj.

Meanwhile, some of the megastar's fans have been pointing out his close resemblance with his son, the popular actor Dulquer Salmaan, in the throwback picture. Even though Dulquer has always stated his disappointment over not looking like his father, the fans definitely think differently. However, Mammootty's post is now going viral on social media, and the netizens are absolutely in love with it.

Coming to the work front, Mammootty is extremely busy in his career with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. The megastar will soon resume the shooting of Bheeshma Parvam, once the restrictions are lifted. After wrapping up Bheeshma Parvam, he is planning to simultaneously shoot for Puzhu and CBI 5. Mammootty will resume Bilal, his highly anticipated project, once the world comes back to normalcy.