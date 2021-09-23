Mammootty To Turn Producer Again With The Lijo Jose Pellissery Project?

Mammootty, the megastar is on a signing spree and has some highly promising projects in the pipeline. As per the reports, the veteran actor is finally all set to join hands with the acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery. Interestingly, Mammootty and Lijo Jose are teaming up for not one, but two upcoming projects.

According to the latest report published by a Malayalam daily, the megastar is turning a producer once again for his second outing with the Jallikattu director. The reports suggest that Mammootty might not produce the film under his home banner Playhouse, but is planning to launch a new production banner very soon.

But before this project, Mammootty and Lijo Jose Pellissery are reportedly joining hands for a Netflix anthology film. The movie, which is an anthology based on Jnanpith winning writer MT Vasudevan Nair, will feature the veteran actor as the leading man of one of its segments. The Mammootty starring segment is being helmed by the Ee Ma Yau director.

Coming back to Mammootty's work front, the megastar wrapped up the shooting of his highly anticipated upcoming project Bheeshma Parvam, a couple of weeks back. The movie, which is touted to be a gangster thriller, marks the actor's third collaboration with cinematographer-filmmaker Amal Neerad, after Big B and Bilal.

Mammootty is currently busy with the shooting of Puzhu, the upcoming social thriller directed by newcomer Ratheena Sharshad. As per the reports, the megastar is playing a negative character in the movie, after a very long gap. Puzhu is expected to be shot at the various locations of Ernakulam and Kannur districts, in two schedules.

After finishing Puzhu, Mammootty will once again play the celebrated character, Sethurama Iyer, in the fifth installment of the CBI Series. The project, which is tentatively titled CBI 5, is said to be the final part of the franchise.