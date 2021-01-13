Master Gets An Exceptional Start In Kerala; The Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Brings Theatres Back To Life!

Master, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer has finally hit the theatres. The Lokesh Kanagraj directorial has opened to positive reviews and has already earned the blockbuster tag. Master has got an exceptional opening in Kerala and has successfully bought the theatres back to life. It has been confirmed that the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is going to have a grand opening at the Kerala box office.

The action thriller, which features Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist, has been released in over 200 theatres in Kerala. The Kerala distribution rights of Master has been bagged by the popular banner Magic Frames, which is best known for the blockbuster films Usthad Hotel and Driving License.

To the unversed, Thalapathy Vijay has one of the biggest fan bases in Kerala, right from the beginning of his stardom. As expected, Master has finally released the state from the long months of pandemic numbness, thus providing the much-needed relief. It is notable that the releasing centers followed all safety guidelines implemented by the government. The sources suggest that the social-distancing was strictly maintained in all release centres of Master.

From the initial response, Master is expected to break all pre-existing collection records for an other language film, at the Kerala box office. If the demand increases, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer might get more number of screens in the upcoming days.

