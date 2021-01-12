Master World Wide Pre-Release Business: The Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Crosses 150-Crore Mark!

Theatrical Rights

Tamil Nadu: 62.5 Cr

Karnataka: 5.5 Cr

Kerala: 4.3 Cr

Telugu: 8.5 Cr

North India: 6 Cr

In total, Master has reportedly made around Rs. 86.8 Crores from all Indian theatrical rights.

Overseas Rights

The overseas rights of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer has been sold for Rs. 15 Crores. This includes both the theatrical rights, as well as streaming rights.

Satellite Rights

The satellite rights of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has been sold for Rs. 29 Crores. The Sun Group has bagged the satellite rights of both the Tamil and Telugu versions, for Sun TV and Gemini TV, respectively.

Digital Rights

The digital rights of Master has been bagged by the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video, for Rs. 23 Crores. The digital release date of the Thalapathy Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi starrer is expected to be revealed soon after the theatrical release.

Audio Rights

The audio rights of Master have been bagged by Sony Music, for Rs. 4.5 Crores. The music album of the movie, which is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, has already broken most of the pre-existing records of Tamil cinema.

The Total Pre-Release Business

Thus, the Vijay starrer has made a total pre-release business of approximately Rs. 158.3 Crores. This is unarguably one of the biggest pre-release businesses ever happened in the history of Tamil film industry.