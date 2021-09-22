Miya George's Father George Joseph Passes Away At 75

Actress Miya George's father George Joseph passed away. As per the reports, the 75-year-old breathed his last at his residence in Kottayam, Kerala on Tuesday (September 21, 2021). The sources suggest that George Joseph's funeral will be held at Pravithanam St. Michales Church, Kottayam. He is survived by his wife Mini and daughters Gimi and Miya George.

Coming to Miya George's work front, the actress who delivered her first child, a baby boy in July this year, is currently on a maternity break. Miya's announcement had left her fans and followers totally surprised, as the actress had kept her pregnancy under wraps.

"It's a Boy ❤️ Luca Joseph Philip," wrote Miya George on her post, thus announcing the name of her little son, and revealing his name. Both Miya and her husband Ashwin Philip have been actively sharing the baby's updates with their followers on social media handles.

Miya George made her acting debut with the popular Television soap Velankanni Mathavu, as a teenager. She later appeared in a couple of television series, including Alphonsamma. The talented actress later made her big-screen debut with the movie Oru Small Family. She rose to fame with her performances in several popular films including Anarkali, Visudhan, Driving Licence, and so on.

The actress tied the knot with business professional Ashwin Philip in September 2020. The couple entered the wedlock in an intimate ceremony held at Ernakulam St. Mary's Basilica. In an interview given to a leading Malayalam media after her wedding, Miya George had revealed that she has found a supportive partner in Ashwin Philip. The actress also confirmed that she has no plans to retire from films, and is planning to be active in her career with some promising projects in the pipeline.