Puzhu First Look: Mammootty Looks Intense In His New Get-Up For The Ratheena Directorial

The highly anticipated Puzhu first look is finally out. Mammootty, the leading man of the project took to his official social media handles and revealed the Puzhu first look on Saturday (September 18, 2021). The promising first look has totally impressed both the Mammootty fans and cine-goers and is now going viral.

"Presenting the First Look Poster of my upcoming movie @PuzhuMovie ! Directed By Ratheena & Produced By S George. Shoot in Progress ! #PuzhuFirstLook," the megastar captioned his social media post. In the first look poster, Mammootty is looking intense in the new get-up he is sporting for the Ratheena Sharshad directorial.

Puzhu, which is touted to be a social thriller, marks Mammootty's first professional collaboration with his son, the popular actor Dulquer Salmaan. The highly anticipated project will be distributed by Dulquer Salmaan's production banner Wayfarer Films. The Ratheena directorial is produced by Mammootty's close associate S George, under the banner Cyn-Cil Celluloid.

As reported earlier, Mammootty is playing an out-and-out negative role in Puzhu, which will feature talented actress Parvathy Thiruvothu as the female lead. The highly exciting update was revealed by Jakes Bejoy, who composes the music for the project.

"Puzhu has a fantastic script. It's been a while since Mammukka has attempted something like this. I'm excited to start working on the project. The film will showcase his acting prowess. It will have him in a performance like Vidheyan more than the 'mass' Mammukka," said the musician in a recent interview given to a Malayalam media.

Puzhu will feature an extensive star cast including Nedumudi Venu, Indrans, Malavika Menon, and so on. The Mammootty starrer is jointly scripted by Unda writer Harshad and Varathan fame writers duo Suhas and Sharfu. Theni Eswar is the director of photography. Manu Jagadh is the art director. Vishnu Govind and Sreeshankar handle the sound design. Sameera Saneesh heads the costumes department.