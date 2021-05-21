Mohanlal Birthday Special: 5 Factors That Make The Complete Actor An Absolute Genius
Mohanlal, the complete actor is celebrating his 61st birthday today. The superstar, who has been considered as one of the finest talents Indian cinema has ever had, has also completed over 4 decades in the film industry. When it comes to contemporary Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal is both the finest actor we have, as well as the biggest superstar the industry has ever seen.
After completing 4 decades in the industry, the complete actor is now finally making his directorial debut with Barroz, the upcoming 3D fantasy film. Mohanlal, who recently tasted success with Drishyam 2, has some highly promising projects in the pipeline including Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, Aaraattu, Lucifer sequel Empuraan, and Ram.
Here we present the 5 factors that make Mohanlal an absolute genius. Have a look...
The Unbelievable Acting Range
Mohanlal is one of those very rare talents, who has been gifted with an unbelievable acting range. The superstar is an absolute natural when it comes to portraying even the characters that he hardly connects with. Irrespective of what the film offers, Mohanlal always steals the show with his amazing acting skills.
The Versatility
It is still hard to believe that it is the same actor who played the ruffian Aadu Thoma in Spadikam and ace Kathakali artist Kunjikuttan Aashan in Vanaprastham. Mohanlal is unarguably one of the most versatile actors we have ever come across in the industry. The complete actor doesn't even need a complete makeover, to play characters that are poles apart.
The Infectious Charm
It is hard to not love Mohanlal, both onscreen and off-screen. The complete actor possesses an infectious charm that has made him an absolute favourite of audiences from all generations. For the Malayalam cine-goers who grew up watching Mohanlal films, the superstar is unarguably an integral part of their lives.
Always Ready For Challenges
Mohanlal is always ready to challenge himself as an actor, which makes him quite different from the other superstars of Indian cinema. The actor thoroughly enjoys preparing for his roles, be it undergoing physical transformations, or learning something new ( like how he learned Kathakali in just 3 months for Vanaprastham).
An All-Rounder
Mohanlal is not an actor who spends time on his caravan when he is in the location. Even much before he turned a director, the superstar had choreographed the stunt sequences for some of his popular films. He is also passionate about photography and cinematography. With his directorial debut, finally, we are all set to finally witness the vision of Mohanlal, the filmmaker.