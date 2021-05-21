Mohanlal Birthday Special: 5 Factors That Make The Complete Actor An Absolute Genius

The Unbelievable Acting Range

Mohanlal is one of those very rare talents, who has been gifted with an unbelievable acting range. The superstar is an absolute natural when it comes to portraying even the characters that he hardly connects with. Irrespective of what the film offers, Mohanlal always steals the show with his amazing acting skills.

The Versatility

It is still hard to believe that it is the same actor who played the ruffian Aadu Thoma in Spadikam and ace Kathakali artist Kunjikuttan Aashan in Vanaprastham. Mohanlal is unarguably one of the most versatile actors we have ever come across in the industry. The complete actor doesn't even need a complete makeover, to play characters that are poles apart.

The Infectious Charm

It is hard to not love Mohanlal, both onscreen and off-screen. The complete actor possesses an infectious charm that has made him an absolute favourite of audiences from all generations. For the Malayalam cine-goers who grew up watching Mohanlal films, the superstar is unarguably an integral part of their lives.

Always Ready For Challenges

Mohanlal is always ready to challenge himself as an actor, which makes him quite different from the other superstars of Indian cinema. The actor thoroughly enjoys preparing for his roles, be it undergoing physical transformations, or learning something new ( like how he learned Kathakali in just 3 months for Vanaprastham).

An All-Rounder

Mohanlal is not an actor who spends time on his caravan when he is in the location. Even much before he turned a director, the superstar had choreographed the stunt sequences for some of his popular films. He is also passionate about photography and cinematography. With his directorial debut, finally, we are all set to finally witness the vision of Mohanlal, the filmmaker.