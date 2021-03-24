Mohanlal Opens Up About His Directorial Debut Barroz In A Special Video; Wins The Internet!

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema is all set to make his directorial debut with Barroz, the upcoming 3D fantasy movie. The highly anticipated project will go on floors on March 24, Wednesday. Mohanlal recently opened up about his directorial debut in a special video, which has been winning the internet now.

In the video which was released through his official social media pages, Mohanlal opened up about his magical journey in the film industry. "In the mesmerizing path that life traveled through, I became an actor and later a producer without even realising it. Cinema became my life and livelihood. Now, I am setting on yet another wondrous journey; with the beginning of Barroz shoot on March 24. I am making my debut as a director. It is a blessing that Navodaya, the banner that gave me a life in cinema, is also a part of this journey. I request the support of all of you as I kickstart my journey with Barroz," said Mohanlal in his video.

The fans and followers have been showering Mohanlal with the best wishes, as the superstar is finally kickstarting his journey as a filmmaker. The complete actor is expected to reveal more details on the highly anticipated project after it officially goes on the floor on March 24.

As reported earlier, Barroz is bankrolled by Mohanlal's close associate Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas. Santhosh Sivan cranks the camera for the fantasy film. Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-filmmaker has also hinted that he is a part of the project, with a recent social media post. interestingly, Prithviraj had shared a picture of the "shooting script supervisor's copy" which had "Raju's copy" written on it, on his official pages.

