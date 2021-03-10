Mohanlal Receives COVID-19 Vaccination; The Pictures Go Viral!

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema received the COVID-19 vaccination. As per the latest updates, Mohanlal got the first dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine from Amrita hospital, Kochi on March 9, 2021, Tuesday. The update was revealed by the management of Amrita Hospital, through their official Twitter page recently.

"Superstar #Mohanlal received his first dose of #COVID #Vaccine today at #AmritaHospital, Kochi. He urged everyone to follow the government's advice and get vaccinated. He said the drive will surely help individuals, families, and the society at large in the fight against COVID," reads the statement issued by the hospital. Mohanlal's pictures which were clicked during the vaccination are now going viral on social media.

As reported earlier, Mohanlal has always been highly active with the movements against coronavirus, implemented by the Government of Kerala. The complete actor had donated Rs. 50 Lakh to the Chief Minister's relief fund, in April 2020. Vishwashanti Foundation, the NGO which is headed by Mohanlal has also been highly active with the philanthropy words during these tough times.

Coming to his acting career, Mohanlal is currently on a high with the huge success of his latest release Drishyam 2. The emotional thriller, which has been released on Amazon Prime Video, has emerged as one of the most-loved Indian times of recent times. The complete actor's performance as the central character George Kutty in the movie has been highly appreciated by the cine-goers.

Mohanlal recently wrapped up the shooting of Aaraattu, the upcoming mass entertainer. The superstar is playing the central character Neyyattinkara Gopan in the movie, which is slated to hit the theatres as an Onam special release. As reported earlier, Mohanlal will soon kickstart the shooting of his highly anticipated directorial debut Barroz.

