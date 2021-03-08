Drishyam 2 Enters IMDb's The Most Popular Movies Of 2021 List; Becomes The Only Indian Film To Enter!

Drishyam 2, the Mohanlal starrer is won the hearts of audiences across the globe and has emerged as the biggest success of Malayalam cinema in recent times. Interestingly, Drishyam 2 has now entered the IMDb list of the most popular movies of 2021. The Mohanlal starrer has earned the seventh spot in the list that consists of 100 world films.

Interestingly, Drishyam 2 has also emerged as the only Indian film to enter the IMDb list of the most popular movies of 2021. The Jeethu Joseph directorial has earned 8.8 ratings on the IMDb website. Interestingly, 11450 uses have given 10/10 ratings for the Mohanlal starrer. To the unversed, the IMDb rating is given by audiences across the world.

The IMDb team had interviewed the complete actor after Drishyam 2 earned a high rating on the website, and entered the list of the most popular films of 2021. If the reports are to be believed, the complete actor is the first South Indian actor to be interviewed by the prestigious platform.

As per the reports, Nomadland, Tom And Jerry, Justice League, Monster Hunter, and I Care A Lot are the major Hollywood films that have entered the IMDb list of the most popular movies of 2021. It is unarguably a great achievement for Drishyam 2 to have earned the seventh spot in the prestigious list.

Coming to Drishyam 2, the emotional thriller which is a sequel to the 2013-released blockbuster Drishyam was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 19, 2021. The Mohanlal starrer earned immensely positive reviews from both the audiences and critics and has been considered as one of the finest sequels ever made in Indian cinema.

