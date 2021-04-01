Mohanlal's Barroz Starts Rolling In Fort Kochi: Meet The Cast And Crew Of The Project

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema has finally kickstarted the shooting of Barroz, his directorial debut. The highly anticipated 3D fantasy movie started rolling in Fort Kochi on March 31, Wednesday. Mohanlal, the director himself announced the exciting news and shared a few still clicked on the first day of Barroz shoot, on his official pages.

In the pictures which are clicked by Aniesh Upasana, director Mohanlal is discussing the scenes with his team members, and briefing the same to his actors. The complete actor, who shared the pictures on his social media pages, wrote: "And the Camera starts Rolling! First day of shoot. Action! #Barroz."

Both the Mohanlal fans and cine-goers are going gaga over the location stills of Barroz, which hints that something very interesting is in store. It is truly a delight to watch Mohanlal, one of the finest actors of Indian cinema in the director's chair. This serious avathar of the otherwise-bubbly superstar is completely new for the Malayalam cinema audiences.

Coming to the cast and crew of Barroz, the project has some highly talented names in its team. As reported earlier, actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing a pivotal role in the movie, which features Mohanlal himself in the titular role. Reportedly, Prithviraj is playing the role of Ron Madhav, an NRI real estate tycoon who wants to buy the D'Gama Mansions in Goa.

However, the reports suggest that Barroz might have some exciting cameo appearances by the most popular faces of Indian cinema. Coming to the rest of the star cast, popular American child artist Shayla McCaffrey, Spanish actors Pas Vega and Rafael Amargo, senior Malayalam actor Prathap Pothen, and so on essay the pivotal roles.

Santhosh Sivan, the senior cinematographer handles the visualisation of Barroz. Hollywood stunt choreographer Jakkrit Kanokpodjananon and A Vijay handle the action choreography. Lydian Nadhaswaram composes the songs and original score. A Sreekar Prasad handles the editing. The Mohanlal directorial is produced by Antony Perumabavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

