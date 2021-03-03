Mohanlal's Empuraan To Start Rolling By Mid-2022, Confirms Murali Gopy

Empuraan, the Mohanlal starrer which is a sequel to the 2019-released blockbuster Lucifer, is one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema. Recently, writer Murali Gopy confirmed that the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial will start rolling by mid-2022. Murali Gopy revealed the big update on Empuraan in a recent interview given to a leading Malayalam media.

According to the scriptwriter, the Mohanlal starrer is being made on a bigger canvas, while compared to the first installment Lucifer. It is impossible to shoot Empuraan following the COVID-19 protocol. The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial demands to be shot in both Kerala and abroad, and it is only possible after the world comes back to normalcy.

Even though he was asked about director Prithviraj Sukumaran's character Zayed Masood, and the possibilities of its continuation in Empuraan, Murali Gopy refused to reveal many details. Instead, he asked the cine-goers to wait for the second installment to release, to know more about Prithviraj's character.

Earlier, the writer had revealed that the Lucifer franchise has been planned as a trilogy. The team was initially planning to make a web series with the theme but later decided to make it a feature film franchise. It is impossible to shoot the entire story of Lucifer and Mohanlal's character Stephen Nedumpilly aka Khuresh Ab'Ram, in one film.

As reported earlier, both leading man Mohanlal and director Prithviraj Sukumaran are planning to wrap up their current commitments, before kickstarting the shoot of Empuraan. In an earlier interview, director Prithviraj had revealed that he might take a complete break from his acting career for at least 6 to 8 months, to concentrate on his second directorial venture. The project is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

