Mohanlal's Marakkar: Chembinte Chelulla Song To Be Revealed On The Complete Actor's Birthday

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema is celebrating his 61st birthday on May 21. As per the latest updates, the Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham team is planning to reveal the "Chembinte Chelulla" song from the movie, as a special gift to the superstar on his birthday. The third song of Marakkar will be revealed at 11 AM, today.

The news has come out as a great relief for the Mohanlal fans and cine-goers, who have been eagerly waiting for an update on the Priyadarshan directorial. The National award-winning movie, which was delayed multiple times due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, is unarguably the most awaited upcoming project of Malayalam cinema.

If the reports are to be true, the "Chembinte Chelulla" song will introduce the central character Kunjali Marakkar IV, played by Mohanlal in the movie. The popular lyricist BK Harinarayanan has penned the lyrics for the song, which is composed by Ronnie Raphael. More details regarding the song are expected to be revealed along with the lyrical video.

Coming to Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, Mohanlal is appearing as the titular character Kunjali Marakkar IV aka Mohammed, the naval chieftain of the Samoothiri kingdom. The historical drama is jointly scripted by director Priyadarshan and writer-filmmaker Ani Sasi. Pranav Mohanlal, the son of Mohanlal is reportedly appearing as the young Kunjali Marakkar.

Tirru, the senior cinematographer is the director of photography of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. Sabu Cyril, the National Award-winning art director has handled the production design. Renowned stunt director Peter Hein has designed the action sequences for the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan project. The Mohanlal-starrer is jointly produced by the renowned banners Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group, and Moonshot Entertainments.