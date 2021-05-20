Prithviraj Sukumaran Wishes Mohanlal On His Birthday: Shares An Unseen Still From Lucifer Day 1 Shoot

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-filmmaker is a great fan of Mohanlal. The Lucifer director took to his official social media pages and wished his leading man, by sharing an unseen picture from the day 1 shoot of his directorial debut. Prithviraj Sukumaran's special birthday post for Mohanlal is now winning the internet.

"This was Day 1 of Lucifer shoot. If not for the pandemic, we should have been shooting Empuraan by now. Will hopefully get there soon enough. Happy birthday Stephen! Happy birthday AbRaam. Happy birthday Laletta! ❤️ Mohanlal," wrote Prithviraj in his social media post. The netizens are now going gaga over the unseen still from the sets of the 2019-blockbuster.

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas, who played a pivotal role in Lucifer, also took to his official pages and wished Mohanlal on his birthday. The young actor shared his favourite picture with the complete actor, and wrote: "Happy Birthday Laletta!❤️❤️."

Drishyam 2 World Television Premiere: Mohanlal Starrer To Hit Mini Screens On The Actor's Birthday!

Coming back to Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's association, the duo is once again joining hands for Barroz, the directorial debut of the superstar. As reported earlier, Prithviraj is playing a pivotal role in the highly anticipated project, which features Mohanlal himself in the titular role. Barroz, which is being made in 3D format, has been slated to hit the screens on Christmas 2021.

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran Opens Up About Mohanlal's Barroz; Says He Can't Wait To Watch The Film!

After completing Barroz, Prithviraj Sukumaran will once again direct Mohanlal in the much-awaited sequel of Lucifer, which has been titled Empuraan. The movie, which was originally slated to go on floors by the beginning of 2021, is now delayed due to the second wave of the pandemic. Mohanlal will return as the celebrated character Stephen Nedumpally aka Khuresh Ab'Ram in the movie, which marks Prithviraj's second outing as a filmmaker.