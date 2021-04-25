Mohanlal's Marakkar To Simultaneously Release In Theatres & Amazon Prime Video?

The release of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the highly anticipated Mohanlal starrer has been going through great uncertainty due to the covid second wave. The Priyadarshan directorial, which is slated to be released on May 13, might get postponed due to the same. Now, the rumourmills suggest that Marakkar might simultaneously release in theatres and on OTT.

If the reports are to be believed, the online streaming rights of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham have been bagged by the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. The makers are currently considering the possibilities of releasing the Mohanlal starter simultaneously in theatres and on OTT, owing to the corona second wave.

The grapevine suggests that producer Antony Perumbavoor has already returned the advance amount received for Marakkar, to the theatre owners. In that case, the reports regarding the simultaneous theatre and OTT release might turn true. The rumour mills suggest that the makers are planning to announce the news officially, in a couple of days.

In a recent interaction with the media, Antony Perumabavoor had hinted that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham might not release in May 2021 due to the increasing coronavirus cases in the country. However, the producer also confirmed that the release of the Mohanlal has not been postponed so far. According to Antony Perumbavoor, it is impossible for the project to hit the theatres if the corona second wave strengthens further.

The producer also remarked that Drishyam 2, his recently released Mohanlal project directly released on Amazon Prime Video due to the same crisis. Even though the makers received so much flak for opting for the OTT way, that was the only option left in the current situation.