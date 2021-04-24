Mohanlal Sets A New Record With The Satellite Rights: Earns The Top 4 Positions!

Mohanlal is unarguably the biggest star Malayalam cinema has ever had. Interestingly the superstar has once again shown his immense star power, by setting a new record with the satellite rights of his films. Reportedly, Mohanlal films own the top 4 positions, in the list of highest satellite rights prices for Malayalam films.

According to the latest updates, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the upcoming historical drama, has earned the all-time highest satellite rights rate for a Malayalam film so far. The movie, which won 3 National film awards including the award for India's Best Feature Film, will have Mohanlal in the titular role Kunjali Marakkar IV.

Lucifer, the 2019-released action drama that marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is in the second position. The blockbuster movie featured Mohanlal in the role of Stephen Nedumpilly, a politician who also has a different identity named Khureshi Ab'Ram. The Prithviraj directorial had set a record with its satellite rights at the time of its release. But now, it is broken by Marakkar.

Drishyam 2, the OTT blockbuster that earned immensely positive reviews from both the audiences and critics, is in the third position. According to the reports, the Jeethu Joseph directorial failed to overtake Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham and Lucifer, mainly due to its release in Amazon Prime Video.

Pulimurugan, the first 100-Crore film of the Malayalam film industry, is in the fourth position when it comes to the Top films to receive the highest satellite rights rate. The action thriller that featured Mohanlal in the titular role is still a hot favourite for Malayalam cinema audiences. The satellite rights of all these films are purchased by the popular channel Asianet.

Reportedly, satellite rights of the upcoming Mohanlal film Aaraattu are yet to be sold. If the reports are to be true, some of the leading Malayalam film industry has already approached the makers for the same. However, the team has not made a final decision yet.